Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I don't want to hear that Chioma and Davido are not together again" - Reactions as singer performs at wedding of Chioma's sister (Video)
Olajide TV  - Fans of superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, applauds his attendance at the wedding of Chioma’s elder sister despite the rumour of a sour relationship with [...]

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido Legit:
Davido's performance at Chef Chi's sister wedding has caused lots of reactions online. While some thought it was inappropriate, many others believe Davido and Chioma still have something special.
“When you break up with someone, stay away from their family” – Man chides Davido for performing at Chioma’s sister’s wedding (video) Yaba Left Online:
“When you break up with someone, stay away from their family” – Man chides Davido for performing at Chioma’s sister’s wedding (video)
Nigerians React As Davido Performs At Chioma Not Just OK:
Nigerians React As Davido Performs At Chioma's Sister's Wedding | WATCH
"When you break up with someone, stay away from their family" - Man calls out Davido for attending Chioma Gist Reel:
"When you break up with someone, stay away from their family" - Man calls out Davido for attending Chioma's sister's wedding
Jubilation as Davido thrills guests at wedding of Chioma’s sister Kemi Filani Blog:
Jubilation as Davido thrills guests at wedding of Chioma’s sister


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari speaks on ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 FCTA Partners NCC For 5G Broadband Development In FCT - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to install Category 3 landing instruments at Kano, P/Harcourt, Katsina airports - NAMA - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info