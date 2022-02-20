Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPPIS unsuitable for varsity system, says JAMB registrar
News photo The Punch  - The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System as the payment platform for university employees is unsuitable for the Nigerian university system.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPPIS unsuitable for varsity system, says JAMB Registrar Oloyede The Nation:
IPPIS unsuitable for varsity system, says JAMB Registrar Oloyede
JAMB Registrar disagrees with FG on IPPIS, proliferation of varsities Nigerian Tribune:
JAMB Registrar disagrees with FG on IPPIS, proliferation of varsities
IPPIS unsuitable for varsity system- JAMB registrar TVC News:
IPPIS unsuitable for varsity system- JAMB registrar
IPPIS Unsuitable For Varsity System, Says JAMB Registrar The Nigeria Lawyer:
IPPIS Unsuitable For Varsity System, Says JAMB Registrar
IPPIS unsuitable for university system, JAMB Registrar backs ASUU The Eagle Online:
IPPIS unsuitable for university system, JAMB Registrar backs ASUU
IPPIS Unsuitable For Nigerian Varsity System- Prof. Oloyede Global Village Extra:
IPPIS Unsuitable For Nigerian Varsity System- Prof. Oloyede
IPPIS: JAMB registrar backs ASUU MetroStar Nigeria:
IPPIS: JAMB registrar backs ASUU


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari speaks on ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 FCTA Partners NCC For 5G Broadband Development In FCT - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to install Category 3 landing instruments at Kano, P/Harcourt, Katsina airports - NAMA - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info