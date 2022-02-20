Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIMASA Renews MoU With World Maritime University, To Set Up Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre
News photo Global Upfront  - The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University (WMU) Malmo, Sweden is aimed at enhancing capacity development; to grow the Nigerian maritime sector.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University – The Sun Nigeria
Capacity Building: NIMASA Renews MoU With World Maritime University Champion Newspapers:
Capacity Building: NIMASA Renews MoU With World Maritime University
Capacity building: NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University The Eagle Online:
Capacity building: NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University
NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime Varsity on capacity building Business Hilights:
NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime Varsity on capacity building


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari speaks on ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 FCTA Partners NCC For 5G Broadband Development In FCT - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to install Category 3 landing instruments at Kano, P/Harcourt, Katsina airports - NAMA - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info