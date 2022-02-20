Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I want to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 – Ohuabunwa
News photo Vanguard News  - Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa, has said his reason for throwing his hat in the political ring to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023 is to reposition the country and salvage it from total collapse.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

