Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aubameyang Double Fires Barca Past Valencia, Sevilla Slip Up Again
News photo Channels Television  - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona ran riot at Mestalla to beat Valencia 4-1 and climb back into La Liga's top four on Sunday.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aubameyang hattrick fires Barca past Valencia as Sevilla slips The Punch:
Aubameyang hattrick fires Barca past Valencia as Sevilla slips
Aubameyang double fires Barca past Valencia, Sevilla slip up again The Guardian:
Aubameyang double fires Barca past Valencia, Sevilla slip up again
Aubameyang Hat-Trick Fires Barca Past Valencia, Sevilla Slip Up Again The Street Journal:
Aubameyang Hat-Trick Fires Barca Past Valencia, Sevilla Slip Up Again
Aubameyang hattrick fires Barca past Valencia as Sevilla slips News Breakers:
Aubameyang hattrick fires Barca past Valencia as Sevilla slips


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari speaks on ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 FCTA Partners NCC For 5G Broadband Development In FCT - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt to install Category 3 landing instruments at Kano, P/Harcourt, Katsina airports - NAMA - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Your refusal to sign as bad as military coup – HURIWA to Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info