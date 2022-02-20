Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You Can Only Become President After I’ve Become One, 69-year-old Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths
News photo Sahara Reporters  - You Can Only Become President After I’ve Become One, 69-year-old Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Youth will become Nigeria’s president after me – Tinubu [VIDEO] Daily Post:
2023: Youth will become Nigeria’s president after me – Tinubu [VIDEO]
You will become president but I will become president first: Tinubu tells Nigerian youths Legit:
You will become president but I will become president first: Tinubu tells Nigerian youths
I’m Willing To Play Dirty to Become Nigeria’s Next President in 2023 -APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Naija Loaded:
I’m Willing To Play Dirty to Become Nigeria’s Next President in 2023 -APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu
Tinubu vows to fight dirty to become president in 2023, tells youths to wait Ripples Nigeria:
Tinubu vows to fight dirty to become president in 2023, tells youths to wait
You Can Only Become President After I’ve Become One, 69-year-old Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths News Breakers:
You Can Only Become President After I’ve Become One, 69-year-old Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths
2023: “You Will Only Become President After Me” – Bola Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths Online Nigeria:
2023: “You Will Only Become President After Me” – Bola Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths
2023: "You Will Only Become President After Me" - Bola Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths Kanyi Daily:
2023: "You Will Only Become President After Me" - Bola Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths
Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Says Nigerian Youths Can Only Be President After Him Republican Nigeria:
Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Says Nigerian Youths Can Only Be President After Him
2023: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Says Nigerian Youths Can Only Be President After Him Naija News:
2023: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Says Nigerian Youths Can Only Be President After Him
2023: I Am Ready to Get Dirty to Become Nigerian President – Bola Tinubu Tori News:
2023: I Am Ready to Get Dirty to Become Nigerian President – Bola Tinubu


   More Picks
1 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info