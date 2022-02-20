Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'd rather beg on the street than use the N11M in my account - Mummy G.O declares (Video)
Gist Reel  - Mummy G.O makes another jaw-dropping proclamation as she reveals that she has N11M in her bank account which she is not willing to spend.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Mummy G.O Reveals She Won’t Spend The N11 Million In Her Account (Read Why) Naija Loaded:
Mummy G.O Reveals She Won’t Spend The N11 Million In Her Account (Read Why)
I’d rather beg on the street than spend the ‘dirty’ N11 million in my account – Mummy G.O Correct NG:
I’d rather beg on the street than spend the ‘dirty’ N11 million in my account – Mummy G.O
Mummy G.O reveals she won’t spend ‘dirty’ N11 million in her account Lailas News:
Mummy G.O reveals she won’t spend ‘dirty’ N11 million in her account
I’d rather beg on the street than spend the ‘dirty’ N11 million in my account – Mummy G.O Naija on Point:
I’d rather beg on the street than spend the ‘dirty’ N11 million in my account – Mummy G.O
Mummy GO Speaks On Spending Dirty N11 Million In Her Account The Genius Media:
Mummy GO Speaks On Spending Dirty N11 Million In Her Account
I Tori News:
I'll Rather Beg On The Streeet Than To Touch My 11M In My First Bank Account -Mummy G.O (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nicholas John: South Africa police make promise after death of Nigerian - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Ford, UK Minister, Visits Nigeria to Support Businesses, Strengthen Economic Partnership - This Day, 6 hours ago
8 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
9 Tank technician recovered dead from petrol tank in Ilorin - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info