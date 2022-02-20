Post News
News at a Glance
'Why shading Annie Idibia' Nigerians react as Actress Etinosa Idemudia drags couples who disgrace themselves on social media - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Some social media users have reacted to Actress Etinosa Idemudia's indirectly shaded Annie Idibia and couples who bring their marital crisis to social
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Except it is life threatening or your family cannot solve it, its best not to bring your marital issues to social media - Actress Etinosa
Information Nigeria:
Etinosa Idemudia Blasts Couples Who Publicize Their Marital Problems
Oyo Gist:
“Its Best Not To Bring Your Marital Issues To Social Media – Actress Etinosa
Monte Oz Live:
Except It Is Life-Threatening or Your Family Cannot Solve It, Its Best Not to Bring Your Marital Issues to Social Media - Actress Etinosa
Gist Reel:
"Except it's life threatening or your family cannot solve it, it's best not to bring marital issues to social media" – Etinosa Idemudia advises couples
Naija News:
Nollywood Actress Tackles Couples Who Disgrace Themselves On Social Media
Naija Parrot:
Except it is life threatening or your family cannot solve it, its best not to bring your marital issues to social media – Actress Etinosa writes
More Picks
1
Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Nicholas John: South Africa police make promise after death of Nigerian -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
"It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
6
I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Ford, UK Minister, Visits Nigeria to Support Businesses, Strengthen Economic Partnership -
This Day,
6 hours ago
8
Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
9
Tank technician recovered dead from petrol tank in Ilorin -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
