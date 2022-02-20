Post News
News at a Glance
Police Arrest 11 Nigerians For Alleged Cyber Fraud In Ghana
Sahara Reporters
- Police Arrest 11 Nigerians For Alleged Cyber Fraud In Ghana
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Twelve Nigerians arrested for alleged Cyber fraud in Ghana
The Guardian:
11 Nigerians arrested in Ghana for cyber fraud
The Eagle Online:
11 Nigerians arrested in Ghana for cyber fraud
The Street Journal:
Twelve Nigerians arrested for alleged Cyber fraud in Ghana
Monte Oz Live:
12 Nigerians Arrested For Alleged Cyber Fraud in Ghana
Within Nigeria:
Twelve Nigerians arrested for alleged Cyber fraud in Ghana
More Picks
1
NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
4
2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says -
Legit,
5 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
