Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FUTA Teaching Hospital: Deji of Akureland, Falae others lead delegation on advocacy to National Assembly
News photo Vanguard News  - The Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has led a delegation to the ongoing public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly in support of the Akure Teaching Hospital Bill.The Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deji, Falae lead advocacy for FUTA teaching hospital in Akure Nigerian Tribune:
Deji, Falae lead advocacy for FUTA teaching hospital in Akure
Akure ready for FUTA teaching hospital, says Olu Falae The Punch:
Akure ready for FUTA teaching hospital, says Olu Falae
Akure Set To Support FUTA Teaching Hospital -Falae Independent:
Akure Set To Support FUTA Teaching Hospital -Falae
FUTA Teaching Hospital: Deji Of Akureland, Falae Others Lead Delegation On Advocacy To National Assembly The Street Journal:
FUTA Teaching Hospital: Deji Of Akureland, Falae Others Lead Delegation On Advocacy To National Assembly
Akure ready for FUTA teaching hospital, says Olu Falae News Breakers:
Akure ready for FUTA teaching hospital, says Olu Falae


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 My ‘daughter’ has my blessings to marry man she met on TikTok —Mr Ibu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 1 day ago
6 Alaafin of Oyo make big declaration, says he is confident Tinubu would be president in 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 UK Minister, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria - The Nation, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Group gives NNPC GMD, Kyari 72 hours to resign - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info