An innumerate election register enables Nigeria’s crisis of illegitimate government, By Chidi Odinkalu Premium Times - In Nigeria, we make a mockery of election results because the number of voters is always located between magic and voodoo. Take, for instance, the story of the Oranmiyan North 1 Constituency in the then Oyo (now Osun) State. According to 1986 Report of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%