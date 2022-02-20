Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Industrialist accuses IGP officers of conniving with foreigner to defraud him of $58,000, N18m
The Punch  - A Lagos-based industrialist, Emmanuel Madumere, has accused two officers of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team of extortion, intimidation and connivance with a Chinese national to defraud him of $58,000 and N18m.

9 hours ago
