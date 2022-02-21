Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Convention: APC battles consensus crisis as Buhari, governors meet Tuesday
News photo The Punch  - Governors of the All Progressives Congress are expected to meet the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), this week with a view to picking a new date for the national convention which is slated for February 26, 2022.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Convention: Buhari, Govs meet on Tuesday Vanguard News:
APC Convention: Buhari, Govs meet on Tuesday
Buhari okays postponement of APC national convention Daily Post:
Buhari okays postponement of APC national convention
5 Days To Go... Buhari, APC Governors Take Crucial Decision On Convention Tomorrow Leadership:
5 Days To Go... Buhari, APC Governors Take Crucial Decision On Convention Tomorrow
Buhari, APC Govs meet Tuesday on National Convention The Nation:
Buhari, APC Govs meet Tuesday on National Convention
APC Convention: Buhari meets with governors Tuesday – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
APC Convention: Buhari meets with governors Tuesday – The Sun Nigeria
Uzodimma, Okorocha Disagree Over Postponement Of Imo APC Convention Global Village Extra:
Uzodimma, Okorocha Disagree Over Postponement Of Imo APC Convention


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Nicholas John: South Africa police make promise after death of Nigerian - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
8 Tank technician recovered dead from petrol tank in Ilorin - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Pregnant woman, eight others die during multiple accident in Kwara - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info