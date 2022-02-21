Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigeria's former Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has distanced himself from campaign posters indicating his interest in contesting for the 2023 presidential elections.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Buratai distances self from calls to contest for president in 2023
Vanguard News:
2023: Buratai distances self from Presidential race
Daily Post:
2023 Presidency: Buratai disowns campaign posters
Daily Trust:
I’m not in 2023 Presidential race – Buratai
The Sun:
2023:Buratai distance self from campaign posters to contest for president
My Celebrity & I:
2023 Presidency: Buratai disowns campaign posters
News Diary Online:
Buratai disowns 2023 Presidential Campaign posters
PM News:
Buratai speaks on 2023 presidency campaign posters
The Street Journal:
2023: Buratai Distances Self From Presidential Race
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them”
National Accord:
Buratai disowns 2023 presidential campaign posters
Within Nigeria:
Buratai distances self from calls to contest for president in 2023
GL Trends:
Former COAS Buratai Distances Self From 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters
Republican Nigeria:
Former COAS Buratai Distances Self From 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters
Tori News:
Former COAS Buratai Distances Self From 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters
More Picks
1
Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Nicholas John: South Africa police make promise after death of Nigerian -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
"It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
6
I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
8
Tank technician recovered dead from petrol tank in Ilorin -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
10
Pregnant woman, eight others die during multiple accident in Kwara -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
