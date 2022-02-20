Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: A Muslim is getting out of office.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle has said that as a Muslim is about to leave the presidential office in 2023, the Christian body will be mobilizing

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Nicholas John: South Africa police make promise after death of Nigerian - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 "It is the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them" - Buratai distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders - Leadership, 22 hours ago
8 Tank technician recovered dead from petrol tank in Ilorin - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Pregnant woman, eight others die during multiple accident in Kwara - The Punch, 17 hours ago
