Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorism: Why Nnamdi Kanu's trial should be moved Southeast - Lawyer
News photo Daily Post  - Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, reacted to reports that the Federal High Court,

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be In Southeast – Lawyer Naija Loaded:
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be In Southeast – Lawyer
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To South-East, Says Lawyer Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To South-East, Says Lawyer
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s trial should be moved Southeast – Lawyer Within Nigeria:
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s trial should be moved Southeast – Lawyer
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer Republican Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer


   More Picks
1 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info