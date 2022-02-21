Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Terrorism: Why Nnamdi Kanu's trial should be moved Southeast - Lawyer
Daily Post
- Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, reacted to reports that the Federal High Court,
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be In Southeast – Lawyer
Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To South-East, Says Lawyer
Within Nigeria:
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s trial should be moved Southeast – Lawyer
Republican Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Should Be Moved To Southeast – Lawyer
More Picks
1
NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
4
2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
5
I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says -
Legit,
5 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
