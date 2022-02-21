Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show







The 27-year-old singer found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday February 19, but is “thankfu Linda Ikeji Blog - Canadian music star, Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.The 27-year-old singer found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday February 19, but is “thankfu



News Credibility Score: 99%