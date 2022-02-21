Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to stop its members from going to work if the lingering petrol scarcity persists.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

