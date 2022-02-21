Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s sole entry, Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship
News photo News Verge  - Without a coach or any accompanying official, Nigeria’s sole entry at the All Africa Individual Badminton Championships in Kampala, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, secured unexpected Gold on Sunday. The Badminton Federation of Nigeria made this known on Monday in ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s Opeyori wins gold at Africa Badminton Championship Vanguard News:
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins gold at Africa Badminton Championship
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins gold at Africa badminton championship Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins gold at Africa badminton championship
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship PM News:
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship National Accord:
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship
Nigeria’s sole entry wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship The Eagle Online:
Nigeria’s sole entry wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship News Breakers:
Nigeria’s Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship
Nigeria’s sole entry, Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship National Daily:
Nigeria’s sole entry, Opeyori wins Gold at Africa Badminton Championship


   More Picks
1 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info