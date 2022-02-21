Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you don't know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes - Eucharia Anunobi 'preaches' (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Eucharia Anunobi has warned couples about certain actions of theirs that she believes are not pleasing to God.

 

The former actress-turned-preacher said that couples who don't know

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eucharia Anunobi: You are bound in grave clothes if... The Nation:
Eucharia Anunobi: You are bound in grave clothes if...
“If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes” – Actress, Eucharia Anunobi (Video) The Info NG:
“If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes” – Actress, Eucharia Anunobi (Video)
If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes – Eucharia Anunobi ‘preaches’ (video) Information Nigeria:
If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes – Eucharia Anunobi ‘preaches’ (video)
"if you Gist Reel:
"if you're hiding your financial status from your spouse, you're bound in grave clothes" – Eucharia Anunobi says (Video)
“If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes” – Eucharia Anunobi (video) Naija Parrot:
“If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are bound in grave clothes” – Eucharia Anunobi (video)
If You Don’t Know The Shoe Size Of Your Spouse And Hiding Your Financial Status, You Are Bound In Grave Clothes Republican Nigeria:
If You Don’t Know The Shoe Size Of Your Spouse And Hiding Your Financial Status, You Are Bound In Grave Clothes
If You Don Tori News:
If You Don't Know The Shoe Size Of Your Spouse And Hiding Your Financial Status, You Are Bound In Grave Clothes - Eucharia Anunobi Warns (Video)


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
9 APC South Africa kicks against postponement of party’s national convention - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 security at Ebonyi Assembly as impeachment plot against Deputy Speaker thickens - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info