Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'My colleagues are waiting to hear bad news about me' - Mercy Johnson Okojie spills - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has thrown shade at her pretentious female colleagues.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“My colleagues are waiting to hear bad news about me’’ – Mercy Johnson Okojie reveals The Info NG:
“My colleagues are waiting to hear bad news about me’’ – Mercy Johnson Okojie reveals
Mercy Johnson Okojie Slams Pretentious Colleagues Information Nigeria:
Mercy Johnson Okojie Slams Pretentious Colleagues
Some women are waiting to hear bad news about me – Actress Mercy Johnson Lailas News:
Some women are waiting to hear bad news about me – Actress Mercy Johnson
Some of my colleagues are waiting to hear bad news about me - Mercy Johnson lashes out Gist Reel:
Some of my colleagues are waiting to hear bad news about me - Mercy Johnson lashes out
“Some women are waiting to hear bad news about me” – Actress, Mercy Johnson reveals Naija Parrot:
“Some women are waiting to hear bad news about me” – Actress, Mercy Johnson reveals
Mercy Johnson Lay Curses On Those Waiting For Bad News About Her Republican Nigeria:
Mercy Johnson Lay Curses On Those Waiting For Bad News About Her
Mercy Johnson Lay Curses On Those Waiting For Bad News About Her Tori News:
Mercy Johnson Lay Curses On Those Waiting For Bad News About Her


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 APC backtracks, slates national convention for March 26 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 APC postpones its national convention indefinitely - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info