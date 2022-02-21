Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Abia government has promised to support the families of traders killed during last week’s attack at the new Omuma-Uzo Cattle Market.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ll support victims of cattle market attack – Gov Ikpeazu vows Daily Post:
We’ll support victims of cattle market attack – Gov Ikpeazu vows
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack The Guardian:
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack – The Sun Nigeria
Gov Ikpeazu promises support for victims cattle market attack Peoples Gazette:
Gov Ikpeazu promises support for victims cattle market attack
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack News Diary Online:
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack Pulse Nigeria:
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack
Gov Ikpeazu Pledges Support For Victims Of Cattle Market Attack Global Village Extra:
Gov Ikpeazu Pledges Support For Victims Of Cattle Market Attack
Governor Ikpeazu Vows to Help Victims of Cattle Market Attack Republican Nigeria:
Governor Ikpeazu Vows to Help Victims of Cattle Market Attack
National Daily:
Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack im Abia State
Governor Ikpeazu Vows to Help Victims of Cattle Market Attack Tori News:
Governor Ikpeazu Vows to Help Victims of Cattle Market Attack


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 APC backtracks, slates national convention for March 26 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 APC postpones its national convention indefinitely - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info