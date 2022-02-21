Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mali parliament approves five-year democratic transition plan
News photo The Guardian  - Mali's lawmakers on Monday approved a plan allowing the military junta to rule for up to five years, AFP journalists said, despite regional sanctions imposed on the country over delayed elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan Channels Television:
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan The Street Journal:
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan
Mali assembly defies ECOWAS, approves 5-year rule for junta - P.M. News PM News:
Mali assembly defies ECOWAS, approves 5-year rule for junta - P.M. News
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan The Nigeria Lawyer:
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan
Africa News:
Mali parliament approves new charter allowing a five-year democratic transition
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan Global Village Extra:
Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan


   More Picks
1 NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate for royal blessings (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 I am far from perfect but my intentions are good- Rosy Meurer writes after she was dragged for wishing Tonto Dikeh's son a Happy birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 US-based Nigerian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Patient Repeatedly, Mocking, Accusing Her Of Faking Seizure - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info