Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC postpones its national convention indefinitely
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its convention indefinitely.

 

The party had initially scheduled the convention for February 26, 2022, but issues such as zoning

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC postpones National Convention indefinitely The Punch:
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely
APC postpones scheduled February national convention indefinitely Legit:
APC postpones scheduled February national convention indefinitely
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely Daily Nigerian:
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely
APC postpones Feb 26 National Convention indefinitely News Wire NGR:
APC postpones Feb 26 National Convention indefinitely
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely TV360 Nigeria:
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely
APC postpones national convention indefinitely Politics Nigeria:
APC postpones national convention indefinitely
APC Postpones National Convention Indefinitely Republican Nigeria:
APC Postpones National Convention Indefinitely
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely News Breakers:
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely Within Nigeria:
APC postpones National Convention indefinitely
APC Postpones National Convention Indefinitely Tori News:
APC Postpones National Convention Indefinitely


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
9 APC South Africa kicks against postponement of party’s national convention - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 security at Ebonyi Assembly as impeachment plot against Deputy Speaker thickens - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info