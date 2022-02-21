Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chidinma Ojukwu: Absence of witness stalls murder trial of Super TV CEO
News photo The Punch  - The trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, for the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was on Monday stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ataga: Chidinma Vanguard News:
Ataga: Chidinma's trial stalled over absence of witness
Ataga: Absence Of Witness Stalls Chidinma’s Trial Leadership:
Ataga: Absence Of Witness Stalls Chidinma’s Trial
Usifor Ataga: Absence of prosecution witness stalls murder trial Premium Times:
Usifor Ataga: Absence of prosecution witness stalls murder trial
Usifo Ataga: Absence of prosecution witness stalls murder trial The Eagle Online:
Usifo Ataga: Absence of prosecution witness stalls murder trial
Absence of prosecution witness stalls Super TV CEO, Ataga The Street Journal:
Absence of prosecution witness stalls Super TV CEO, Ataga's murder trial
Murder trial of Usofor Ataga stalled The News Guru:
Murder trial of Usofor Ataga stalled
Ataga: Absence Of Witness Stalls Chidinma’s Trial The Will:
Ataga: Absence Of Witness Stalls Chidinma’s Trial


   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info