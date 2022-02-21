Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG directs filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government on Monday directed filmmakers to eschew money ritual contents in their movies.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG directs filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG directs filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents
Money Ritual: FG Frowns At Nollywood Filmmakers Biz Watch Nigeria:
Money Ritual: FG Frowns At Nollywood Filmmakers
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents Information Nigeria:
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Content The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Content
I have directed filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents — Lai Mohammed The Eagle Online:
I have directed filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents — Lai Mohammed
Shun Money Ritual Contents – FG Directs Filmmakers The Will:
Shun Money Ritual Contents – FG Directs Filmmakers
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents News Breakers:
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents
Money Ritual: FG Gives New Directive To Filmmakers Naija News:
Money Ritual: FG Gives New Directive To Filmmakers
FG directs filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents Within Nigeria:
FG directs filmmakers to avoid money ritual contents
Nigeria Government Direct Filmmakers to Avoid Money Ritual Contents Monte Oz Live:
Nigeria Government Direct Filmmakers to Avoid Money Ritual Contents
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents Tori News:
FG Directs Filmmakers To Avoid Money Ritual Contents


   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info