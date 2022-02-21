Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Lukaku not playing well because of two Chelsea players - Tuchel
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said Romelu Lukaku is struggling because of the absence of wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Lukaku has only

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Not The Time To ‘Make Jokes’ About Lukaku, Says Tuchel Channels Television:
Not The Time To ‘Make Jokes’ About Lukaku, Says Tuchel
We Peoples Gazette:
We'll protect Lukaku at Chelsea, not laugh at him: Thomas Tuchel
It The News Guru:
It's not the time to laugh at him - Tuchel defends Lukaku
Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence On Lukaku Global Village Extra:
Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence On Lukaku's Recent Struggles
Not time to laugh about Lukaku – Tuchel News Breakers:
Not time to laugh about Lukaku – Tuchel


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 APC backtracks, slates national convention for March 26 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 APC postpones its national convention indefinitely - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info