Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
News Diary Online
- By Jessica Dogo The Federal Government on Monday gave six months deadline to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to come up with innovative solutions in Information Communications Technolo…
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
Vanguard News:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
Sundiata Post:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
The News Guru:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
National Accord:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
Champion Newspapers:
FG gives NCC 6 month’s deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
The Eagle Online:
NCC gets six months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
PM News:
FG slams 6-months deadline on NCC - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
FG Gives NCC 6 Months Deadline To Get Innovative Solutions In ICT
News Breakers:
FG gives NCC 6 months deadline to get innovative solutions in ICT
More Picks
1
APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
4
The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
6
Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him -
Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
8
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...