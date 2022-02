I was beaten by over 50 'thugs' loyal to Ebonyi Speaker - Akpa, state NUJ sec The Punch - The Secretary of Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Correspondent of The Guardian Newspaper, in the state, Nnamdi Akpa, has narrated how he was allegedly beaten by thugs loyal to the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%