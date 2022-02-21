Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has demanded a N500 million in damages from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged unlawful arrest and detention

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA The Guardian:
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA over alleged unlawful arrest, detention Daily Post:
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA over alleged unlawful arrest, detention
Alleged Unlawful Detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages against NDLEA Premium Times:
Alleged Unlawful Detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages against NDLEA
Alleged drug dealer Abba Kyari demands N500 million, apology from NDLEA Peoples Gazette:
Alleged drug dealer Abba Kyari demands N500 million, apology from NDLEA
DCP Kyari sues NDLEA, demands N500m over alleged unlawful detention Daily Nigerian:
DCP Kyari sues NDLEA, demands N500m over alleged unlawful detention
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA — NEWSVERGE
Alleged Unlawful Detention: Abba Kyari Demands N500m In Damages From NDLEA The Street Journal:
Alleged Unlawful Detention: Abba Kyari Demands N500m In Damages From NDLEA
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA The Eagle Online:
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - P.M. News PM News:
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - P.M. News
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA News Breakers:
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA over alleged unlawful arrest, detention Edujandon:
Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA over alleged unlawful arrest, detention
Abba Kyari Demands ₦500m In Damages From NDLEA Naija News:
Abba Kyari Demands ₦500m In Damages From NDLEA


   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info