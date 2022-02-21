Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live
News photo Legit  - Truth Social, the social media platform backed by Donald Trump, a former president of the United States launched in the Apple App Store Monday, February 21.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trump’s New Social Media App Begins Slow Rollout Channels Television:
Trump’s New Social Media App Begins Slow Rollout
Trump’s new social media app begins slow rollout The Guardian:
Trump’s new social media app begins slow rollout
Trump’s new social media app begins slow rollout The Punch:
Trump’s new social media app begins slow rollout
Trump Rolls Out New Social Media App Biz Watch Nigeria:
Trump Rolls Out New Social Media App 'Truth Social'
Trump’s Social Media App Goes Live In Apple’s App Store Independent:
Trump’s Social Media App Goes Live In Apple’s App Store
Trump PM News:
Trump's Truth Social app out tomorrow - P.M. News
Trump The Street Journal:
Trump's New Social Media App Begins Slow Rollout
Donald Trump’s app Truth Social readies for launch as former US president eyes social media comeback News Breakers:
Donald Trump’s app Truth Social readies for launch as former US president eyes social media comeback
Donald Trump Talk Glitz:
Donald Trump's Social Media App, 'Truth Social' Launches On iOS
Donald Trump’s Social Media Platform Kanyi Daily:
Donald Trump’s Social Media Platform 'Truth Social' Launches On Apple Store
Trump’s Truth Social App Set for Release Monday in Apple App Store, Per Executive Republican Nigeria:
Trump’s Truth Social App Set for Release Monday in Apple App Store, Per Executive
Trump Global Upfront:
Trump's New Platform Truth Social Finally Goes LIVE On Apple's App Store,Riddled With Error Messages, Long Waiting Lists And Unavailable On Android


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
9 APC South Africa kicks against postponement of party’s national convention - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 security at Ebonyi Assembly as impeachment plot against Deputy Speaker thickens - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info