Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses
News photo Legit  - A group, Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum has commended the Governor Mai Mala-Buni's caretaker committee of the APC for postponing the national convention.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC may shift Convention - Source The Guardian:
APC may shift Convention - Source
Sources: APC may shift Convention to March Daily Trust:
Sources: APC may shift Convention to March
APC Governors Keep Mum On Postponed Convention, To Meet Buhari On Tuesday Channels Television:
APC Governors Keep Mum On Postponed Convention, To Meet Buhari On Tuesday
APC makes u-turn, fixes National Convention for March 26 Premium Times:
APC makes u-turn, fixes National Convention for March 26
APC governors in emergency meeting , hours after party reversed itself on national convention Ripples Nigeria:
APC governors in emergency meeting , hours after party reversed itself on national convention
No comment on national convention until we meet Buhari: APC governors Peoples Gazette:
No comment on national convention until we meet Buhari: APC governors
APC makes u-turn, fixes National Convention for March 26 Hope for Nigeria:
APC makes u-turn, fixes National Convention for March 26
APC Governors meeting in Abuja at Kebbi Governors Lodge TVC News:
APC Governors meeting in Abuja at Kebbi Governors Lodge
Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues
National Convention: Buhari, APC Governors Meet Tuesday The Will:
National Convention: Buhari, APC Governors Meet Tuesday
Group commends postponement of APC National Convention News Diary Online:
Group commends postponement of APC National Convention
Group commends postponement of APC National Convention - P.M. News PM News:
Group commends postponement of APC National Convention - P.M. News
APC Governors Meet In Abuja After Convention Postponed The Street Journal:
APC Governors Meet In Abuja After Convention Postponed
APC Changes gear ,fixes March 26 for National Convention The News Guru:
APC Changes gear ,fixes March 26 for National Convention
APC Governors Keep Mum On Postponed Convention, To Meet Buhari On Tuesday News Breakers:
APC Governors Keep Mum On Postponed Convention, To Meet Buhari On Tuesday
APC Governors meet Buhari over National Convention, Party Crisis Politics Nigeria:
APC Governors meet Buhari over National Convention, Party Crisis
Reactions As APC Fixes New Date For National Convention Naija News:
Reactions As APC Fixes New Date For National Convention


   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info