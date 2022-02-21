Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPPIS: FG suspends salaries of 243 workers for shunning verification exercise
Daily Post  - The salaries of 243 workers have been suspended for failing to update their records online on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

243 FG workers fail to turn up for verification, salaries suspended The Punch:
243 FG workers fail to turn up for verification, salaries suspended
FG suspends salary of workers for shunning verification exercise – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FG suspends salary of workers for shunning verification exercise – The Sun Nigeria
FG Suspends Salaries Of 243 Workers For Shunning Verification Independent:
FG Suspends Salaries Of 243 Workers For Shunning Verification
243 FG Workers Fail To Turn Up For Verification, Salaries Suspended The Nigeria Lawyer:
243 FG Workers Fail To Turn Up For Verification, Salaries Suspended
FG suspends salaries of 243 workers for shunning verification exercise Within Nigeria:
FG suspends salaries of 243 workers for shunning verification exercise
FG suspends salary of workers for shunning verification exercise Republican Nigeria:
FG suspends salary of workers for shunning verification exercise


   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info