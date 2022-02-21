Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Court sends 63-year-old prophet to prison for allegedly defiling minor
The Eagle Online
- The police charged the suspect, who claimed to be a prophet and whose address was not provided to the court, with defilement.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Court remands 63-year-old prophet over rape in Ekiti
News Diary Online:
Court remands 63-year-old “prophet” for allegedly defiling minor
News Break:
Prophet Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Eight-year-old Girl
PM News:
Court remands 'Prophet' Aderiye accused of defiling minor - P.M. News
Western Post News:
63 Year-Old Prophet Remanded Over Rape Of Minor In Ekiti
More Picks
1
TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
3
The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 -
Legit,
5 hours ago
5
Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says -
Legit,
12 hours ago
6
2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
9
APC South Africa kicks against postponement of party’s national convention -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
10
security at Ebonyi Assembly as impeachment plot against Deputy Speaker thickens -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
