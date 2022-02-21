Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19
News photo Legit  - R&B star Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. The Canadian singer has reportedly postponed his Las Vegas show that was scheduled for Sunday to June.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show Linda Ikeji Blog:
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones concert The Nation:
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones concert
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones show Daily Post:
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones show
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Shows The Trent:
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Shows
Justin Bieber contracts Covid-19; postpones Las Vegas show - P.M. News PM News:
Justin Bieber contracts Covid-19; postpones Las Vegas show - P.M. News
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show Republican Nigeria:
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For Covid, Postpones Las Vegas Show The New Diplomat:
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For Covid, Postpones Las Vegas Show
Justin Bieber Cancels His Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive For Coronavirus; Monte Oz Live:
Justin Bieber Cancels His Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive For Coronavirus;
Justin Bieber Contracts COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show Naija News:
Justin Bieber Contracts COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show
Justin Bieber Postpones Show After Testing Positive For Covid Silverbird TV:
Justin Bieber Postpones Show After Testing Positive For Covid
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show Tori News:
Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Las Vegas Show


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Olubadan designate suggests best candidate to succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Aina and Tems win big at The Future Awards Africa - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
9 APC South Africa kicks against postponement of party’s national convention - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 security at Ebonyi Assembly as impeachment plot against Deputy Speaker thickens - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info