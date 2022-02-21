Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid Finally Gets His Dream Collaboration With Asa After 7 Years
News photo Too Xclusive  - It’s raining albums and collaborations for Nigerian artists… On the 21st of February, Wizkid took to his Twitter account to reveal he finally has a collaboration with Asa. In 2015, Wizkid via Twitter gushed about his love for Asa and of course, her ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
