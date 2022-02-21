Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says
News Wire NGR
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says that Nigeria must address the challenge of 15 million out-of-school children in the country, to tackle dreadful insecurity facing the nation.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Obasanjo advocates younger president to stem national insecurity
Vanguard News:
Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity —Obasanjo
News Diary Online:
Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity —Obasanjo
Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria must enrol 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo
The News Guru:
Why there is insecurity in Nigeria- Obasanjo
The Eagle Online:
How Nigeria can tackle insecurity — Ex-President Obasanjo
Prompt News:
Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity —Obasanjo
The Will:
Tackling Nigeria’s Insecurity Challenges Must Begin From The Roots– Obasanjo
247 U Reports:
Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity —Obasanjo
News Breakers:
Nigeria must enrol 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo
Politics Nigeria:
Obasanjo identifies cause of insecurity in Nigeria
Online Nigeria:
Obasanjo identifies cause of insecurity in Nigeria
More Picks
1
APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
4
The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
6
Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him -
Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
8
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
