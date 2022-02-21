Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says
News photo News Wire NGR  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says that Nigeria must address the challenge of 15 million out-of-school children in the country, to tackle dreadful insecurity facing the nation.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

