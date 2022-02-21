Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Governors Meet In Abuja After Convention Postponed
Channels Television  -   Governors of the All Progressives Congress met on Monday evening in Abuja. The meeting comes hours after the party announced the postponement of its national convention.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

