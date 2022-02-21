Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Delta Poly Rector Bags Jail Term Over Refusal To Appear Before ICPC
Channels Television  -   A former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, Dr. Edna Mogekwu, has been sentenced to jail for refusing to honour invitations on allegations of corruption from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

