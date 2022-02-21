Middle-Belt Deserves To Produce Next President, Says Fani-Kayode Channels Television - ﻿ Nigeria’s north-central region deserves a chance to produce the next president, said former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Monday during his appearance on Channels ...



News Credibility Score: 99%