Putin sends Russian forces into Ukraine; grants independence to separatist Lugansk, Donetsk
Peoples Gazette  - Putin also ordered the immediate deployment of Russian troops as a peacekeeping force in the separatist regions.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
