NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, February 21, signed decrees recognizing two separatist pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine as independent.


The decrees recognized two controversial separ

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

