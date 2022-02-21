Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Deola Smart, daughter of the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Olusola Awujoola.

 

The couple made the announcement on their

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senator Smart Adeyemi The Punch:
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child
Senator Smart Adeyemi’s daughter, Deola, welcomes first child News Breakers:
Senator Smart Adeyemi’s daughter, Deola, welcomes first child
Deola Smart And Malivelihood Welcome Their First Child | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Deola Smart And Malivelihood Welcome Their First Child | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sen. Smart’s daughter, Deola and husband, Jeweler Malivelihood, welcome baby girl Instablog 9ja:
Sen. Smart’s daughter, Deola and husband, Jeweler Malivelihood, welcome baby girl
Senator Smart’s daughter, Deola and Tonto Dikeh Kemi Filani Blog:
Senator Smart’s daughter, Deola and Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend Malivelihood, welcome baby girl - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 13 hours ago
4 APC backtracks, slates national convention for March 26 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 APC postpones its national convention indefinitely - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info