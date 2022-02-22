Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
NDDC tackles Ijaw group over alleged N20b payment to ghost contractors
The Guardian
- In a statement issued, yesterday, the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, described the claim by the group as not only laughable but most unfortunate
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
N20bn: NDDC denies alleged payment to ghost contractors
Daily Trust:
NDDC denies payment of N20bn to ghost contractor
The Nation:
NDDC denies payment of N20b to ghost contractors
AIT:
NDDC denies paying N20B to ghost contractors
The Street Journal:
NDDC Tackles Ijaw Group Over Alleged N20b Payment To Ghost Contractors
More Picks
1
TUC threatens to direct members to sit at home if petrol scarcity persists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
NNPC expecting 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - Official -
Premium Times,
1 day ago
3
The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live -
Legit,
13 hours ago
4
APC backtracks, slates national convention for March 26 -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
5
Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 -
Legit,
10 hours ago
6
Stranger gifts me Range Rover, my family asked me to return it: Idia Aisien says -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn't know who he is -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
9
APC postpones its national convention indefinitely -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
