Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Private vehicle does not require roadworthiness certificate’
The Nation  - IN THE COURT OF APPEAL IN ASABA JUDICIAL DIVISION ON FRIDAY 12TH MARCH 2021   BEFORE THEIR LORDSHIPS MOHAMMED A. DANJUMA, JCA JOSEPH EYO EKANEM, JCA ABIMBOLA O. OBASEKI-ADEJUMO, JCA   BETWEEN THE GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE OF NIGERIA & 2 Ors And  OLUKUNLE ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court Nullifies Roadworthiness Certificate For Private Vehicle The Cheer News:
Court Nullifies Roadworthiness Certificate For Private Vehicle
Court rules private vehicles do not need road worthiness certificates The Street Journal:
Court rules private vehicles do not need road worthiness certificates
‘Private Vehicle does not Require Roadworthiness Certificate’ DNL Legal and Style:
‘Private Vehicle does not Require Roadworthiness Certificate’
‘Private Vehicle Does Not Require Roadworthiness Certificate’ Infotrust News:
‘Private Vehicle Does Not Require Roadworthiness Certificate’
‘Private vehicle does not require roadworthiness certificate’ Observers Times:
‘Private vehicle does not require roadworthiness certificate’
‘Private Vehicle Does Not Require Road Worthiness Certificate’ Newsmakers:
‘Private Vehicle Does Not Require Road Worthiness Certificate’


   More Picks
1 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Suspected IPOB/ESN Fighters Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Two Officers, Injure One Other - Naija News, 20 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I’m ready to fight anyone who opposes my ambition - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung, Galadima, others form Third Force - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info