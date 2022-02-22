‘Private vehicle does not require roadworthiness certificate’ The Nation - IN THE COURT OF APPEAL IN ASABA JUDICIAL DIVISION ON FRIDAY 12TH MARCH 2021 BEFORE THEIR LORDSHIPS MOHAMMED A. DANJUMA, JCA JOSEPH EYO EKANEM, JCA ABIMBOLA O. OBASEKI-ADEJUMO, JCA BETWEEN THE GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE OF NIGERIA & 2 Ors And OLUKUNLE ...



News Credibility Score: 99%