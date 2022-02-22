Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU
Peoples Gazette
- A chapter leader of ASUU described the industrial action as a "rolling strike" that would continue until the government acceded to their demands.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Strike continues - ASUU declares, insists FG must meet its demands
Leadership:
Strike: Federal Govt Meets ASUU Today
Channels Television:
Strike: FG Meets With ASUU
Vanguard News:
ASUU strike to end soon — FG
The Punch:
ASUU and FG in closed door meeting
Independent:
Strike: FG Meets With ASUU
My Celebrity & I:
Strike: ASUU tasks FG as negotiations begin today
Nigerian Eye:
Strike: ASUU tasks FG as negotiations begin today
Anaedo Online:
Strike: FG Gets Action Plan From ASUU As Negotiation Begins Today
Republican Nigeria:
ASUU Begins Negotiation With FG Today
News Breakers:
Strike: FG Meets With ASUU
Tori News:
Strike: ASUU Begins Negotiation With FG Today
More Picks
1
Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
"When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
7
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 -
Legit,
23 hours ago
