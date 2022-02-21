Security officer arrested for tearing Quran in Kano

Security officer arrested for tearing Quran in Kano

Kano State Hisbah officials have arrested a young security guard for allegedly tearing off and stepping on portions of the Read More >>

Security officer ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogSecurity officer arrested for tearing Quran in KanoKano State Hisbah officials have arrested a young security guard for allegedly tearing off and stepping on portions of the Read More >>Security officer ...



News Credibility Score: 99%