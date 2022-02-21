Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi
Daily Post  - The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has assured Nollywood filmmakers of free use of trains to shoot their films across the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Filmmakers to shoot movies on trains for free - Ameachi The Punch:
Filmmakers to shoot movies on trains for free - Ameachi
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Come Shoot Nollywood Movies For Free On Trains – Amaechi Tells Filmmaker
Rotimi Amaechi approves usage of train service for shooting of Nigerian films The News Guru:
Rotimi Amaechi approves usage of train service for shooting of Nigerian films
Filmmakers to shoot movies on trains for free – Amaechi News Breakers:
Filmmakers to shoot movies on trains for free – Amaechi
Shoot Nollywood Movies On Trains, Show The World Buhari’s Works – Amaechi Screen Gist:
Shoot Nollywood Movies On Trains, Show The World Buhari’s Works – Amaechi
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Amaechi | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Amaechi | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Come Shoot Nollywood Movies For Free On Trains – Amaechi Tells Filmmakers Naija News:
Come Shoot Nollywood Movies For Free On Trains – Amaechi Tells Filmmakers
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Minister Of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi Republican Nigeria:
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Minister Of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Minister Of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi Tori News:
Filmmakers To Shoot Movies On Trains For Free – Minister Of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi


   More Picks
1 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Residents, security operatives killed as gunmen attack Niger community with explosive - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s insecurity started immediately after the civil war – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 NCC committed to tackling telecom infrastructure deficit, says Danbatta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info