Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Let Us Work Together To Stop Coups In West Africa, Osinbajo Tells UK, EU
News photo Channels Television  -   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for the cooperation of the United Kingdom, European Union, other international communities, and regional bodies to concretise the efforts against unconstitutional changes of government and deter coup plotters ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Let’s work together to deter coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU Premium Times:
Let’s work together to deter coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU
Let’s unite against coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU, others – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Let’s unite against coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU, others – The Sun Nigeria
Let us work together to deter coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU, other global bodies The Eagle Online:
Let us work together to deter coups in West Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU, other global bodies
Osinbajo seeks foreign support to deter coups in West Africa TV360 Nigeria:
Osinbajo seeks foreign support to deter coups in West Africa
Let Us Work Together To Deter Coups In West Africa, Osinbajo Tells UK, EU News Breakers:
Let Us Work Together To Deter Coups In West Africa, Osinbajo Tells UK, EU


   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info