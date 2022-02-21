Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: I’m ready to fight anyone who opposes my ambition - Tinubu
Legit  - Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, February 20, declared that he is ready and willing to fight dirty with his enemies in order to become Nigeria's next president.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu Daily Post:
2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu
2023 Presidency: APC Leaders Rebuke Tinubu Over ‘Ready To Fight Dirty’ Comment Naija Loaded:
2023 Presidency: APC Leaders Rebuke Tinubu Over ‘Ready To Fight Dirty’ Comment
My Premium Times:
My 'I'm ready to get dirty' comment taken out of context - Tinubu
2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu See Naija:
2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu
2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu Affairs TV:
2023: ‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misunderstood – Tinubu
2023 Presidency: Tinubu Clears Air On Fighting Dirty Comment Anaedo Online:
2023 Presidency: Tinubu Clears Air On Fighting Dirty Comment
2023: Tinubu Reacts To Reports Of Him Saying He Global Village Extra:
2023: Tinubu Reacts To Reports Of Him Saying He'll Fight Dirty
Tinubu debunks report of ‘fighting dirty’ for 2023 Presidency 1st for Credible News:
Tinubu debunks report of ‘fighting dirty’ for 2023 Presidency
National Daily:
‘Fight dirty comment’: I was misinterpreted – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info